South Africa: President Zuma to Visit Knysna

Pretoria — President Jacob Zuma is set to visit the communities around the Garden Route which have been affected by the devastating fires.

The President will visit communities of Wit Lokasie and Knysna Heights that have been affected by the raging fires which have destroyed property, displaced and killed people. Seven people were killed and more than 400 structures were destroyed.

The Presidency said President Zuma will conduct a walk about at Knysna Heights to inspect the extent of the damage, as well as interact with the affected families.

He will also visit the community of Wit Lokasie in Knysna where he will again inspect the damage and interact with the families that were stricken by the disaster.

Early last week, the President dispatched humanitarian and other support to all the affected areas, especially the poor communities, which was coordinated through the NATJOC Disaster Management, working with the Western Cape Provincial Government and Provincial Disaster Management teams.

President Zuma is also scheduled to attend the funeral service of the late firefighter Bradley Richard in Plettenburg Bay who died while assisting the firefighters.

The President will be accompanied by a delegation of ministers, deputy ministers and the premier.

Several cabinet ministers visited the areas on Wednesday where they brought relief and assistance, as well as spoke to the firefighters.