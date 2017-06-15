Kenya: Upper Hill, Olympic Favourites as Term Two B Regional School Games Begin

The stage is set for the Nairobi Region Secondary School Term Two B Games that get underway across different venues on Thursday.

The four-day showpiece will see schools from across the county battle for honours in football, volleyball and racquet games.

At stake will be the various titles and spots to next month's National Term Two B Games to be held in Nyeri.

Football contests will get underway on Thursday with the rest of the disciplines set to commence on Friday at Lenana School and Dagoretti Secondary School respectively.

Upper Hill will be favourites to reclaim the boys' football crown in the absence of National champions Laiser Hill, who have since moved back to Rift Valley region, following the Ministry of Education's directive to revert to the old provincial boundaries.

Olympic Mixed will defend their girls' crown as Hospital Hill and Soweto Academy put their boys' and girls' volleyball titles on the line.

In Thursday's matches, Upper Hill, who are also the Nairobi County champions, open their account against Baba Dogo Secondary School in their Pool A opener at the Moi Forces Academy (MFA).

Upper Hill, who won the national title in 2013 in Embu, will be favourites to secure three points in the opening encounter.

Upper Hill coach Joseph Makokha is looking for a bright start from his charges as they seek to return to the nationals.

Upper Hill have missed the last three editions of the nationals since their heroics in 2013.

"We want to put an end to the heartbreak and ensure we go to Nyeri this time round. We have learnt from past mistakes and this time we will not be denied", Makokha said.

Last year, Upper Hill were eliminated by Laiser Hill 4-3 on post-match penalties in an ill-tempered semi-final. In 2015, they were again beaten by Laiser Hill in the final, while in 2014 they also lost out to Kajaido County's Brother Beausang in the final.

The other Pool A match will see Raila Odinga Educational Centre play MFA at Nairobi school.

Last year's losing finalists Olympic are in Pool B and take on Our Lady of Fatima at Upper Hill School, while Eastleigh High face Hidden Talents also at the same venue.

The 1991 national winners Ofafa Jericho headline Pool E and will start their campaign against Dagoretti High at Sunshine School.

In the girls' contest, champions Olympic get their title defence against Mout Laverna in their Pool A opener at Upper Hill as Our Lady of Mercy entertain Langata in their pool encounter.

Olympic coach Maurice Okumu is eyeing a successful defence.