Kenya: Ladies Action Moves to Vet Lab

Action in the ladies calendar shifts to Vet Lab Sports Club course where the long par 72 course hosts the Kabete Ladies Invitation tournament.

The event, which follows last weekend's Muthaiga Ladies Open, has attracted a field of 117 players while the men's subsidiary event - which will take place in the afternoon - will be contested by 88 players who will vie for special prizes.

Vet Lab lady captain Mary Karano, who shot an impressive five over par 76 gross to win the Muthaiga event, is expected to lead the local challenge at home.

She said the course, which is being prepared for next week's Kenya Amateur Matchplay Championship, is great shape with the greens expected to be a bit quicker this time round.

Besides Karano, other leading players who will be chasing the top honours include Kiambu's Wanjiru Karume, Royal Nairobi's Sarah Hoare, Sigona's Jane Njau and home player Nellius Kariuki and Muthaiga's former lady captain Jane Nzibo.

Meanwhile, the Commercial Bank of Africa (CBA) will be staging its third event at Nanyuki Sports Club this weekend following two other events held at Nyanza Golf Club Kisumu and Kiambu Golf Club.

A field of 105 was drawn to battle it out for the top prizes. The field includes guests of CBA and staff who will be led by CBA managing director Jeremy Ngunze while the guests include outgoing Kenya Airways CEO Mbuvi Ngunze and Nyanza golf club captain Sam Deya.

Leading the local challenge will be the home captain Jediel Muriungi, club vice chairman Gabriel Miungi, Joshua Kinoti and the veteran Major General Peter Waweru, one of the most consistent golfers in the country.

Elsewhere, the Britam Mt. Kenya Region tournament is set for Nyeri Golf Club. The event has attracted a field of 124 players, an impressive field if all of them eventually tee off.