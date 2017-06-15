15 June 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Nasa Declares War on 7 Cabinet Secretaries

By Aggrey Mutambo

The National Super Alliance (Nasa) has vowed to file charges against Cabinet secretaries and State officers chasing votes for Jubilee if the chief public prosecutor does not act.

Nasa campaign chief Musalia Mudavadi on Thursday said they had written to Director of Public Prosecutions Keriako Tobiko to charge seven ministers.

The alliance said it had given Mr Tobiko seven days to charge Cabinet secretaries Fred Matiang'i (Education), Joseph Nkaissery (Interior), Najib Balala (Tourism) and Mwangi Kiunjuri (Devolution) with breach of law.

The Raila Odinga camp also wants James Macharia (Transport), Eugene Wamalwa (Water) and Cleopa Mailu (Health) to face charges.

Others are Kenya Revenue Authority Director-General John Njiraini and Energy Principal Secretary John Njoroge.

