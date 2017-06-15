The Department of Transport says the taxi strike in Midrand has been called off following an agreement between the South African National Taxi Association (Santaco) and SA Taxi Finance Holdings on Thursday.

Spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi said they had reached the agreement on Thursday afternoon.

"Santaco will brief its members on the agreement today [Thursday] and we welcome the development," Mnisi said.

Mnisi said the department condemned the violent way in which the drivers had blocked the roads earlier.

He said drivers have been urged to clear the roads immediately.

News24