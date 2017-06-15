Namibia: 'Resolute' Welwitschias Beat Italy in Nations Cup

Windhoek — In a superb display characterised by teamwork, determination and ardent fervour, Namibia's senior rugby team, the Welwitschias (not the second-stringers Windhoek Draught Welwitschias who are currently participating in the Currie Cup) yesterday delivered a breathtaking performance to brush aside Italy 38-22 during their Nations Cup clash in Montevideo, Uruguay.

The Welwitschias, who lost their opening Nations Cup match 13-15 against Spain earlier in the week, were desperately in need of a win heading into yesterday's clash - and as predicted, they rose bravely to the occasion, delivering a scorching performance to come from behind and overpower Italy with an impressive final score-line of 38-22. Italy were leading 22-7 at halftime.

As of late yesterday - pending the outcome of the Argentina vs Spain match - the victory over Italy propelled the Welwitschias to the top of Pool A with six points, leaving host nation Uruguay in second place with four points and Argentina completing the lineup at the bottom, with two points.

Meanwhile, the Namibians' victory left Italy lingering at the bottom of Pool B with zero points, while Russia tops that pool with five points, followed closely by Spain in second place with four points.

Namibia's final match in the competition will be against Russia on Sunday.

The Nations Cup is a rugby union competition that was first held in 2006. The tournament is part of the International Rugby Board's strategy to provide more competition for tier-one A sides, as well as offering more opportunities for second and third-tier rugby nations, such as Namibia, Portugal, Russia, Uruguay, Georgia and Romania.