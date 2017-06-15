15 June 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 12-Month Deadline to Reach 30% Black Mine Ownership

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: GCIS
Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane.

Mining companies will have 12 months to adhere to the new 30% black ownership requirement set out in the new Mining Charter that will be gazetted on Thursday, said Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane.

At a media briefing to explain the contents of the new Charter, Zwane said the new Mining Charter has pushed up the black ownership target from 26% to 30%, while mining prospecting rights will only be granted to companies that have a 50% plus one black ownership structure.

"The Charter is being gazetted this afternoon," Zwane said. "The button has been pressed. There's no turning back. The success of this Charter to me is when we collectively get to a point where the minerals of the people in this country is shared among the people of South Africa," Zwane said.

The Mines Minister said mining companies that already have a 26% black ownership structure will only be required to get an additional 4% to reach the 30% black ownership-target.

"Those who don't have 26% will need to empower from the current percentage up to 30%," Zwane said.

More on This

The new charter will also not acknowledge historic empowerment deals and has given the mining sector a year to reach the new ownership target of 30% from 26%.

During question time Zwane was asked about the ambitious new targets for black representation at board and management level of mining companies and whether there is indeed a pool of people in the industry who could be appointed to such positions.

Zwane responded in the affirmative. "Every year there are people who graduate, but some of them need to resort to car-washing because there are no jobs for them," Zwane said.

The Minister said the new revised charter was as a result of wide consultation with some 60 stakeholders, including the Chamber of Mines, communities, workers, Cabinet ministers and the ruling party.

"We have done all we could do," Zwane said. "No single one can have all its views reflected in the (new) charter. It's a charter where the people of South Africa have told us what to do - communities, traditional leaders, politicians and the Chamber of Mines."

Zwane also took a swipe at parties who resort to the courts to find resolutions to matters they are unhappy with.

"This notion of (going to) courts has become a popular way of negotiating," he said, most likely in reference to the Chamber of Mines' mooted court action to get clarity on the once-empowered-always-empowered principle.

Fin24

More on This

Mining Minister Reveals Final Mining Charter

The new and final Mining Charter revealed by Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane on Thursday increases the level… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.