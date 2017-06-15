15 June 2017

Zimbabwe: One killed, 34 Injured in Munhenzva Accident

Beitbridge — One person died while 34 others were injured, two of them seriously, when the driver of a Munhenzva bus they were travelling in lost control leading to the vehicle overturning near Tweefontein, some 20km outside Polokwane town in South Africa.

The accident occurred around 4:30am along South Africa’s N1 highway.

Limpopo’s Department of Transport spokesperson, Mr Joshua Kwapa, said the injured and the deceased had been taken to Polokwane Government Hospital.

He said further investigations into the accident were underway, though they suspected human error and fatigue.

He said the deceased’s next of kin were yet to be advised.

“Further investigation are in progress, but indications are that the driver of a Man bus lost control near Tweefontein area, ” said Mr Kwapa. “As a result the bus overturned and killed one person on the spot.

“The driver and one other passenger were seriously injured, while 32 other incurred minor injuries.

“They have been rushed to Polokwane Government Hospital for treatment”.

The N1 highway is one of the busiest roads which links South Africa with the rest of the Sadc region.

The road has become a death trap with over 20 people including Zimbabweans and Malawians having died in accidents in the last eight months.

