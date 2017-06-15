Tanzania: Ray of Hope for Three Karatu Accident Survivors

Dar es Salaam — Three pupils from Lucky Vincent Primary and Secondary School, who survived a tragic road accident in Karatu two months ago, are doing well as they continue with their rehabilitation, according to their nurse.

Mount Meru Hospital nurse Symphrose Silale, who flew with the three children to Mercy Hospital in Sioux City, US, said doctors have removed pins, which were inserted in Doreen Mshana's jaw bone and hand.

In a video clip shared by Singida North Member of Parliament Mr Lazaro Nyalandu, Ms Silale said the doctors also removed POP bandages from other two children- Sadia Ismael and Wilson Tarimo's hands on Wednesday.

Ms Silale said the three, who are living at Roland McDonald's House in Sioux City LA, have been undergoing rehabilitation at Mercy hospital three times a week.

She further said that doctors at the hospital have been providing psycho, physical and occupational therapies to the children.

"The children have been undergoing therapies at Mercy Hospital three times a week- Monday, Wednesday and Friday, while we have been providing therapies to the children on Tuesday and Thursday at the house," said Ms Silale.

She added, "Doreen's condition is a bit poor compared to the other two because a she can't seat on her own but doctors are working to improve her condition."

Ms Silale called on Tanzanians to continue to praying for the children.

Doreen Mshana was discharged from Mercy Hospital on June 3 and joined Sadia and Sadia and Wilson, who had been released earlier, at Roland McDonald's House

The three children survived a grisly road accident that left 32 children, two teachers and a driver from Lucky Vincent Primary School in Arusha dead on April 6.

The treatment trip to the US was coordinated by Singida North Member of Parliament Lazaro Nyalandu.