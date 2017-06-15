Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli's approval rating has dropped by 25 per cent in the past one year, a Twaweza report reveals. According to the report which was released on Thursday, seven out of ten citizens (71%) approve of the performance of President Magufuli since taking office. This is down from 96% in June 2016.

The report shows that the approval ratings for the President vary between groups. Sixty eight percent of those under age 30 approve of the President compared to 82% of those over 50. Moreover, 75% of citizens with no education or some primary approve of the President compared to 63% of those with secondary education or higher.

Also, approval is slightly higher among poorer citizens (75%) than among the richest (66%).

According to Mr Aidan Eyakuze, Executive Director of Twaweza, a majority of citizens continue to approve of the performance of the President. However, he says, "The sharp drop in ratings, combined with the drop in approval ratings for all politicians, sends a sobering message. Citizens are fast losing trust in their political leaders."

"But beyond the headline approval ratings, a more interesting trend is visible. First, the sharp drop in people mentioning public services as priority areas is noteworthy. These sectors have consistently topped the ranks for citizens' main challenges over the past three years. This poll suggests that citizens are signaling improvements in terms of public service delivery. But, the steep rise in the number of citizens expressing concerns about poverty and about food shortages should not be ignored. Citizens are deeply worried about the most basic of issues - food - and they are sending a strong message to their leaders. Who is listening?" he asked.

Political leaders

In Twaweza's research brief titled 'The end of the beginning? Priorities, performance and politics in Tanzania', the approval ratings for other political leaders have also fallen over the same period. There is a 58% approval rating (April 2017) on MPs compared to 68% (June 2016); councilors: 59% approval rating (April 2017) compared to 74% (June 2016); village / street chair-people: 66% approval rating (April 2017) compared to 78% (June 2016).

The brief is based on data from Sauti za Wananchi, Africa's first nationally representative high-frequency mobile phone survey. The findings are based on data collected from 1,805 respondents across Mainland Tanzania (Zanzibar is not covered in these results) in April 2017.

Support for political parties

Support for political parties paints a mixed picture. Support for CCM has remained steady, ranging between 54% and 65% between 2012 and 2017. After a slump in 2013 and 2014 during which the party's approval rating fell to 54% (2013 and 2014) from 65% (2012), support has remained consistent since the election at 62% in 2015 and 63% in 2017. Support for Chadema, however, has seen declined to 17% in 2017 since it peaked at 32% in 2013.

Support for CCM is highest among older people (80%), compared to 55% among younger citizens. It is also higher among women (68%) than men (58%), in rural areas (66%) than urban areas (57%), among poorer citizens (69%) than among the relatively rich (53%). Fewer than half (46%) of those with secondary, technical or higher education support CCM. Support for Chadema generally follows the opposite pattern, higher among the young, men, the relatively wealthy and those with more education.

Over the past two years, however, citizens' priorities have shifted substantially. In 2015, 34% of citizens cited poverty or economic challenges as one of their top three priority areas for the country compared to 60% mentioning this in 2017. Even more notable, in 2015 fewer than one in ten citizens (9%) mentioned food shortages or famine as a priority issue compared to 57% in 2017.

During the same period, citizens' concerns about public services and corruption appear to have diminished.