Photo: The Citizen

MPs in parliament in Tanzania.

Dodoma — Political jibes and bickering dominated Parliament on Wednesday as the House adopted a motion to specifically congratulate President John Magufuli's stance on exports of mineral concentrates.

But the House was divided along political leanings as Mr George Mkuchika (Newala Urban-CCM) moved the motion asking Parliament to congratulate President Magufuli for measures he is taking to ensure that Tanzania gets its fair share of mineral revenue.

Mkuchika said the motion was cognisant of longheld complaints among the public of the need to get a share from mineral extraction and the fact that government revenues have not reflected the real value of mineral exports. He said the motion was to offer support as Parliament to the President as well as welcome efforts to ensure all those who will be found culpable of causing the country loses are taken to task.

MP took turns to sneer at each other as those from CCM endorsed the move while their opposition counterparts said Parliament's key duty was not to congratulate the executive arm of government but rather it is to scrutinise its work.

Ruling party MPs who debated the motion before it was endorsed and adopted into a parliamentary resolution included Mr Ali Hassan Omar (Jang'ombe), Mr Mohammed Mchengelwa (Rufiji), Mr Japhet Hasunga (Vwawa), Mr Kangi Lugola (Mwibara), Mr Livingstone Lusinde (Mtera) and the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Employment, Youth and the Disabled) Ms Jenista Mhagama, who is also the MP for Peramiho.

From the opposition side, those who debated the motion included Mr Abdallah Mtolea (CUF-Temeke) and Mr Tundu Lissu (Chadema-Singida East).

At some point, the debate became so heated that the session chairman, Mr Mussa Azan Zungu (CCM-Ilala) had to intervene. During the entire debating period, there were boos and murmurs from either side depending on the political line of the one who was speaking.

Mr Lissu said the declaration made sense only in the brains of CCM members.

"In my view, this is not a parliamentary resolution. It is a CCM resolution, congratulating their party's national chairman. This resolution smacks hypocrisy on our side. If we are to congratulate President Magufuli for forming probe committees into mineral revenue, then we also have to do the same to former Presidents Benjamin Mkapa and Jakaya Kiwete who also initiated several committees for the same purpose," he said, forcing Mr Zungu to intervene on the view that the word "hypocrisy" is irritating and thus against standing orders.

Mr Zungu managed to convince Mr Lissu to withdraw the word. He also claimed "there isn't even an iota of truth in the reports," referring to the findings of the two presidential committees that investigated the seized containers of copper concentrates.

Mr Lusinde said in his contribution that it was an open secret that those opposing the President were simply defending those who have been plundering Tanzania's resources in the disguise of investment.

"It is true that we have had several committee but we do not know the findings of some of the past ones. President Magufuli has handled this well and we all need to support him," said Lusinde.

"If Lowassa and Sumaye have congratulated the President on this, who else in the opposition has the temerity to oppose him?" he asked.

"President Magufuli has acted in line with the tenth law of leadership which says: 'Leaders touch the heart before they ask for the hand," Mohammed Mchengelwa (Rufiji-CCM) noted. On his part, Mr Kangi Lugola of Mwibara, also from CCM, urged that all rally behind the President. "The President has offered to sacrificed himself to defend Tanzania's resources. We all need to support him," said Mr Lugola.

As soon as the motion had been endorsed, Ms Mhagama, who doubles as the government chief whip, moved a motion to bar MPs from drawing former presidents into the mineral saga debate.

In apparent reference to Mr Lissu, who said on Tuesday that former President Jakaya Kikwete should be the first one to be held accountable in the mineral revenue saga for allegedly signing the Bulyanhulu, Nzega and Geita Mining Development Licenses way back in 1994 and 1995 during his days as Water and Energy Minister, Ms Mgahama asked the chairman's guidance with a view to bar MPs from bringing former presidents into the debate.

She said according to the Constitution of the United Republic of Tanzania, the president - and indeed former presidents - will have an immunity from being prosecuted over decisions they made when they were in power so long as they have not been removed from power by Parliament's no confidence vote.

"By this note, I ask for your guidance on whether this House is being fair by debating former presidents' role in the current revenue mineral saga," said Ms Mhagama.

But before the session chairman had made his ruling, Mr Lissu also stood on a point of order basis, asking the chairman to trash Mr Mhagama's viewpoint, saying it was only meant to derail deliberations in the House.

"When Mr Jakaya Kikwete signed the Mining Development Licenses, he was not president during that time and as such, he did not have the presidential immunity," he said insisting that a fair approach into President Magufuli's war on mineral revenue should involve even former presidents.

But in the ruling, the chairman, Mr Zungu - banking his argument on order 64 (1) (e) - sent a warning at MPs, saying they were not allowed to use names of presidents to advance their arguments.

For the second day in a row, actual budget debate was dominated by President Magufuli's stance on exports of gold and copper concentrates, with lawmakers, mostly from the ruling party, taking turns to congratulate the head of state for exercising sobriety, courage and patriotism in the way he has handled the issue.

In fact, for Ms Martha Mlata (CCM-Special Seats), debate turned into a personal attack on Mr Tundu Lissu.

The MP, who also hails from Singida, said people in Mr Lissu's constituency are facing a serious shortage lack of water and health services, saying it was unfortunate that their representative was busy opposing government decisions that seek to help them to get their needs.

At least ten MPs debated the Sh31.7 trillion budget for the financial year 2017/18 - which was presented by the Finance and Planning Minister, Dr Philip Mpango on Thursday last week - yesterday and almost all of them started with congratulations to President Magufuli.