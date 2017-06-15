15 June 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Healthcare Still Major Concern Among Tanzanians - Twaweza Report

Photo: The Citizen
A nurse talking to patients.

Dar es Salaam — Healthcare issues remain a major concern among the Tanzanian people.

However, a general overview indicates that other issues have become of greater concerned today compared to how they were considered back in 2015.

A Twaweza research brief titled 'The end of the beginning? Priorities, performance and politics in Tanzania' reveals that 40% of citizens are concerned with healthcare issues in 2017, compared to 59% in 2015. The report was released on Thursday.

The report also indicates the following percentages of citizen and their concerns, education: 22% in 2017 compared to 44% in 2015; water supply: 19% in 2017 compared to 46% in 2015; and infrastructure: 21% in 2017 compared to 32% in 2015.

Furthermore, 19% of wananchi are concerned with water supply in 2017 compared to 46% in 2015; while 10% of wananchi are concerned with corruption compared to 28% in 2015, indicating that more people are now concerned with corruption and water supply than they were two years ago.

The brief is based on data from Sauti za Wananchi, Africa's first nationally representative high-frequency mobile phone survey. The findings are based on data collected from 1,805 respondents across Mainland Tanzania (Zanzibar is not covered in these results) in April 2017.

