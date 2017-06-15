Nigeria: PMG-MAN Tasks Minister On Medicines' Access Plan

The Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Group of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (PMG-MAN) has tasked the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, and the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) on the proposed Expedited Medicines' Access Programme (E-MAP), which is a collaborative contractual partnership between the Ministry and local manufacturers.

PMG-MAN in a letter to the Minister of Health, which was jointly signed by its President, Mr. S. Okey Akpa, and Executive Secretary, Dr. Obi Peter Adigwe, said the proposal, E-MAP, is line with the vision and aspirations of the current administration, which aims at providing affordable, high quality medicines to the Nigerian populace in a sustainable and cost efficient manner.

The programme design involves combining innovative manufacturing practices with contextual logistics and supply chain management. This will in turn achieve effective, cost efficient and timely provision of high quality medicines across the country.

The group appealed to Adewole to begin the relevant processes for the implementation of E-MAP, reminding him of the Acting President's Executive Order on Local Content in Public Procurement mandates all Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to grant procurement preference to local manufacturers, and expressly specifies locally manufactured medicines in Section 4F.

PMG-MAN said local medicines' manufacturers in Nigeria have long been associated with the production of high quality, affordable medicines. It is on record that Nigeria still has the biggest cluster of WHO certified companies in Africa, and incidentally, May and Baker is one of those companies. "Local medicines' manufacturers are also at the forefront of innovative and contextual solutions to local healthcare issues, such as this commendable partnership that you have initiated. This is evidenced by our robust and comprehensive engagement with a wide range of policymakers and stakeholders," PMG-MAN noted.

PMG-MAN also commended the Minister for heeding its call and indeed the call of most Nigerians for local production of vaccines.

PMG-MAN said: "We wish to express our appreciation for your continuous support in enabling local manufacturers improve the access that Nigerians have to high quality and affordable medicines. As you are aware, the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry plays a key role in ensuring that Nigerians have timely access to good healthcare.

"It is based on this premise that PMG-MAN would to like commend you on the ground breaking partnership with May and Baker, a bona fide Local Manufacturer, and a member of PMG-MAN. Local vaccines' production to address local disease is the ultimate aim of any nation with robust strategies to address healthcare challenges. This partnership with May and Baker is the first step in revitalizing local vaccines' production in Nigeria, and represents the most sustainable and effective approach to ensuring the relevant national security and self-sufficiency in this critical area."