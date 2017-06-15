Tanzania: Poor Hygiene Now Blamed for Stunted Growth in Children

Dar es Salaam — About 34 per cent of children in the country are stunted due to inadequate access to improved toilets and failure to wash hands with soap at critical moments.

This was revealed by National Sanitation Campaign coordinator Anyitike Mwakitalima at a meeting, which brought together development partners to deliberate, among other things, the impact of sanitation and hygiene on nutrition, which was held in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

"Poor sanitation and lack of hygiene constitutes the leading cause of stunt to children below the age of five," said Mr Mwakitalima. He added that lack of proper nutrition also reduced a child's resistance to subsequent infections leading to repeated bouts during early childhood, which negatively affected physical and cognitive development.

On development partners, who include the World Bank, Unicef, Department for International Development (DFID UK) and German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ) and Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA), he reiterated their support to the national sanitation campaign.

Dubbed 'Nipo Tayari' the sanitation campaign, which is under the auspices of the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children is geared towards sensitising and encouraging people, both in urban and rural areas to cultivate a culture of using improved toilets and observing thorough hand washing.

A demographic and health survey conducted in 2015-16 shows that Tanzania has recorded some improvements since 1992, when half of the children were stunted compared to 34 per cent in 2015.