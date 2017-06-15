Dar es Salaam — Tanesco is among the 335 companies and individuals, whose properties will be auctioned in July at the Dar es Salaam Customs Ports for failing to pay tax.

Among the properties include several machinery for Kinyerezi II 240MW combined cycle power plant project and others are the Ministry of Energy and UN bodies, including the World Food Organisation. The machinery meant for Kinyerezi II is among the goods announced not to have been cleared at the customs. They include technical machinery in nine different containers.

This is despite the government's recent launch of the construction of the Kinyerezi II power plant project in Ilala District, Dar es Salaam, which will be supplied with natural gas from Mnazi Bay and will add 240MW to the national grid, when completed next year.

Kinyerezi II represents an investment of $432 million (Sh 691.2 billion) with 15 per cent financed by the government through a loan from the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA), the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) and SMBC Trust Bank, while the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) provided the remaining balance. Kinyerezi II construction works follow the Kinyerezi I power plant, which was launched in the fourth quarter of 2015 by Tanesco. It has the capacity of 150MW and is part of a project compounded by four gas fired power plants meant to add more than 1,000MW to the national grid through a 400KV sub-station in Kinyerezi.

According to a statement from the acting commissioner of customs and excise duty, the properties will be auctioned in an open space for 30 days starting June 14 this year if they will not have been cleared by then.