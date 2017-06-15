Kenya: Champions Tusker Draw SS Asad in Gotv Shield

GOtv Shield winners Tusker will launch their title defence against lower- tier side SS Asad. According to the draws released on Thursday in Nairobi, the brewers will travel to Mombasa on the weekend of March 24/25.

The round of 64 draw has seen top-flight sides paired against lowly sides in a competition, whose final will be played on October 20 with the winners pocketing Sh5 million. Losing finalists Ulinzi Stars will battle Wajiji FC as Gor Mahia take on Nairobi Water.

AFC Leopards will be away to Dero FC while Kariobangi Sharks have a date with Bungoma Super Stars,

For the first time, the tourney will have a zoning procedure that will see all lower tier teams play at home in the opening round in a move aimed at bringing more excitement.

The matches are set to be broadcast from quarter-finals onwards.

Full Draw

Zone A

Nairobi Water v Gor Mahia

Bigot FC v Nakumatt FC

Wajiji FC v Ulinzi Stars FC

Balaji FC v Coast Stima FC

Young Divers v Thika United

Taqwa FC v Nairobi City Stars

Silver Bullets v Sofapaka FC

Al Ahly v Kenpoly FC

Karatina Homeboyz v Administration Police

Peter Kenneth FC v Wazito FC

Muranga All Stars v Bidco United

Dero FC v AFC Leopards

Tandaza FC v Zetech University

Avant Garde FC v Ushuru FC

SS Asaad FC v Tusker FC

Mwatate United v Kenya Police

Butterfly FC v Leysa

Zone B

Uweza Fc v Bandari FC

Dream Academy v Modern Coast FC

Timsales v Sony Sugar FC

Bondo United v Nzoia Sugar FC

Eldoret Youth v Nakuru All Stars

Savannah Cement v Chemelil Sugar FC

Transfoc FC v Western Stima FC

Bungoma Super Stars v Kariobangi Sharks

Nyakach United v GFE 105 FC

Poror FC v KCB FC

Rain Forest FC v Agrochemicals FC

Umoja Baringo v Nairobi Stima FC

Naivas FC v Kakamega FC

Elim FC v Vihiga United

Griffin FC v Palos FC