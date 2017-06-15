Kenya: Champions Tusker Draw SS Asad in Gotv Shield

GOtv Shield winners Tusker will launch their title defence against lower- tier side SS Asad. According to the draws released on Thursday in Nairobi, the brewers will travel to Mombasa on the weekend of March 24/25.
The round of 64 draw has seen top-flight sides paired against lowly sides in a competition, whose final will be played on October 20 with the winners pocketing Sh5 million. Losing finalists Ulinzi Stars will battle Wajiji FC as Gor Mahia take on Nairobi Water.
AFC Leopards will be away to Dero FC while Kariobangi Sharks have a date with Bungoma Super Stars,
For the first time, the tourney will have a zoning procedure that will see all lower tier teams play at home in the opening round in a move aimed at bringing more excitement.
The matches are set to be broadcast from quarter-finals onwards.
Full Draw
Zone A
Nairobi Water v Gor Mahia
Bigot FC v Nakumatt FC
Wajiji FC v Ulinzi Stars FC
Balaji FC v Coast Stima FC
Young Divers v Thika United
Taqwa FC v Nairobi City Stars
Silver Bullets v Sofapaka FC
Al Ahly v Kenpoly FC
Karatina Homeboyz v Administration Police
Peter Kenneth FC v Wazito FC
Muranga All Stars v Bidco United
Dero FC v AFC Leopards
Tandaza FC v Zetech University
Avant Garde FC v Ushuru FC
SS Asaad FC v Tusker FC
Mwatate United v Kenya Police
Butterfly FC v Leysa
Zone B
Uweza Fc v Bandari FC
Dream Academy v Modern Coast FC
Timsales v Sony Sugar FC
Bondo United v Nzoia Sugar FC
Eldoret Youth v Nakuru All Stars
Savannah Cement v Chemelil Sugar FC
Transfoc FC v Western Stima FC
Bungoma Super Stars v Kariobangi Sharks
Nyakach United v GFE 105 FC
Poror FC v KCB FC
Rain Forest FC v Agrochemicals FC
Umoja Baringo v Nairobi Stima FC
Naivas FC v Kakamega FC
Elim FC v Vihiga United
Griffin FC v Palos FC