15 June 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Panel Clears Yabatech Rector Ladipo of Financial Malpractices

By Iyabo Lawal

The visitation panel to Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) has given a clean bill of health to the embattled rector, Dr Margaret Ladipo, absolving her of allegations of fraud and financial malpractices.

The panel in its report declared the allegations as baseless and mere fabrications, which cannot be sustained.

Former Bursar of the institution, Olu Ibirogba had petitioned the education minister accusing the rector and former governing council chairman, Ebenezer Babatope of fraud and maladministration.

Copies of the petition were made available to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC); and the Inspector General of Police.

A panel was subsequently set up by the government to investigate the allegations. But the panel in its report signed by the chairman, Prof Femi Awopetu dismissed the allegations.

It however ordered the former bursar to refund all unauthorised commissions collected by him. The committee specifically directed that Ibirogba should be sanctioned for giving false information against a public officer.

It also directed the Inspector General of Police to prosecute Ibirogba for giving false information.

The panel noted, "Ibirogba did not provide any evidence, other than a reference to a telephone conversation between himself and the rector. Due to the fact that the allegation had no concrete evidence it should be considered baseless."

On the allegation that the college paid sitting allowances to the governing council investigative committee members, the panel held that Ibirogba not only computed the allowances for the members but also recommended it to the rector for approval.

The panel noted, "It is mischievous on the part of Mr. Ibirogba to have computed and recommended for approval the allowances payable to each member of the committee when he was aware of the rightful entitlement."

