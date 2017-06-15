Nigeria: Government Failure Fuelling Separatist Calls - CSOs

Some notable persons, numbering 73 yesterday blamed failure of governance for the ethno-religious agitations and myriads of socio-economic challenges facing the nation.

In a statement in Abuja, they said recent drums of division, violence and intolerance across the federation underscore the growing frustration of Nigerians.

"A peculiar brand of toxic communication has enveloped our public affairs, threatening to pollute the relationships of people and communities that have, despite occasional challenges, largely co-existed in relative peace with one another.

"Voices of agents of violence and division now command the most attention from both within and beyond government. A growing sense of uncertainty and fear begs for immediate action to reassure Nigerians that there is a clear pathway to equity, unity and security," they said.

According to them the frustrations triggered by these challenges can easily get out of hand or be exploited by the recklessness of desperate politicians and identity entrepreneurs or their agents and should not be allowed.

They therefore among others urged government at all levels to take urgent steps to address the prevailing economic situation and stem the growing patterns or perceptions of chronic inequity, alienation and discontent across the country.

The signatories were Ambassador Fatima Balla, Prof Adele Jinadu, Dr. Jibrin Ibrahim, Mrs Ayo Obe, Dr. Chris Kwaja, Auwal Musa (Rafsanjani), Prof Awwal Yadudu and Kola Awodein SAN.

Others are Ayisha Osori, Innocent Chukwuma, Dr. Kole Shettima, Musikilu Mojeed, Dr. Chidi Anselm Odinkalu, Dr. Abubakar Siddique Mohammed, Ezenwa Nwagwu, Jaye Gaskiya, Prof Mohammed Yahaya Kuta, Idayat Hassan, Chido Onumah and Prof. Sam Egwu among others.