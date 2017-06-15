Tanzania: Stand United Set Bar Higher

Shinyanga — Stand United have unveiled their plans for the Vodacom Premier League for 2017/18, while promising to climb the ladder in the competition next season.

Briefing reporters in Shinyanga Municipality yesterday, Stand United Chairperson Ellyson Maeja said the club was determined to further improve their performance in the league after finishing sixth last season.

To realise the club's ambitions, Maeja said the registration and technical committees to be led by Mbasha Matutu as chairman and Geoffrey Tibakyenda as secretary have a big role to play during the close season.

According to Maeja, they expect to register 25 players of which 14 players will be retained with 11 new faces expected in the club. He said they target players who are competent to play as holding and attacking midfielders, wingers and a goalkeeper.

Tibakyenda who accompanied the Chairman said 15 players have finished their contract while five players will not be dropped after suffering a dip in form.

Those retained include Frank Muonge, Around Merco, Miraj Makka, Erick Muliro, Revocatus Richard, Ibrahim Job, Frank Hamid, Adam Saramba, Rajab Rashid, Sixtus Sabiro, Vitalis Mayanga, Jackob Massawe, Omari Kanyoro and Adeum Mohammed.

Maeja commended his team for finishing in sixth place in the previous season, despite several challenges which faced their team, saying that moral support depicted by their fans and Shinyanga residents contributed to their success.

Maeja explained that their intention is to finish in the top positions during the 2017/18 season. "I'm with much confidence for the coming season that out team will give pleasure to people of Shinyanga because we are determined to witness victory" said Maeja.