15 June 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Kibaha to Host National Athletics Championship

Kibaha in Coast Region has been picked to host this year's National Athletics Championship July 22-23 at Filbert Bayi Schools ground.

The championship goes back to the Coast region after being frequently staged at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam, Amaan Stadium in Isles and Namfua Stadium in Singida.

The Athletics Tanzania's secretary general, Wilhelm Gidabuday said the two-day championship is open to the regional teams from Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar.

Normally, the national athletics championship takes place in June, but, according to Gidabuday, the athletics federation was forced to postpone it to July to pave the way for the Inter-Secondary School (Umiseta) and the Inter-Primary School (Umitashumta) games taking place in Mwanza.

"We have to stage it after the end of the inter-school games because they produce best athletes who represent their regions in the championship," he said. Gidabuday has called regions seeking to send teams in the championship to start early preparations to ensure they field quality athletes in both field and track events.

Meanwhile, the athletics Tanzania has overhauled the national U-18 technical staff in a move aimed to prepare best athletes for the coming World Youth Championship.

Following the changes, Rehema Killo has been appointed the head coach of the U-18 team replacing Robert Kalyahe. According to Gidabuday, Killo will work with Yohana Misese as her assistant coach while Christian Katembo has been appointed to manage the team.

