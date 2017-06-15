Tanzania: Bukoba Hospital Hit By a Critical Blood Shortage

Bukoba — Lack of awareness has been cited as a stumbling block for voluntary blood donations at the Bukoba Regional Referral Hospital.

The facility's secretary, Kilwanila Kiiza, told reporters that the monthly blood requirement stood at 3,000 units while actual collection ranged between 2,500 and 2,800 units.

He explained that the requirement for the referral hospital alone was 300 units while collections ranged between 250 and 260 units. Mr Kiiza explained that challenges facing the blood collection exercise included shortage of resources, lack of reliable transport and low awareness among the public.

"Accidents occur frequently and injured people need blood transfusion. I appeal to NGOs and other institutions to come forward and assist in blood collection," he said. The Tanzania Red Cross Society Regional Co-ordinator , Ms Robi Wambura, said about 790 blood units were mobilised during the recent Red Cross Week.

She noted that during Phase I and II of the Blood Collection Programme (2005- 2010; 2012-2015), the TRCS collected between 700-800 units, citing poor diet as the most pressing problem, especially in villages. Ms Wambura lamented that some parents were against students who were their children, donating blood while at school, stressing: "More efforts should be made to educate parents on the importance of blood donation.

Secondary school and college students are a major source of blood donations. The parents should be motivated to allow the students to play that role voluntarily, " she said.

Meanwhile, several youth in Bukoba Municipality told the 'Daily News' that they were willing to donate blood, but were discouraged by unfaithful workers at the Bukoba Regional Referral Hospital who sold it to them when they took their patients there.

A boda boda taxi operator, Abdul Kamaleki (28), said he was ready to donate blood, but pointed out that awareness campaigns on the issue were lacking.

"We are also discouraged by a few dishonest hospital staff who sell blood to people who had already donated blood, who should get first priority and should be given identity cards," he said. Tanzanians marked the International Blood Donation Day today.