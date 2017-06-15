15 June 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Igbo Safe in Yobe - Gaidam

By Hamisu Kabir Matazu

Damaturu — Governor Ibrahim Gaidam of Yobe State yesterday said he considers the threat against the Igbo as unfortunate, unlawful, and unwarranted.

A statement issued by Abdullahi Bego, the Director of Press Affairs to the governor, said like other Nigerians, the Igbos had a right fully guaranteed by the Nigerian Constitution to live in any part of the country.

The statement said, "As a multi-ethnic, multi-religious and multi-cultural society, part of our nation's strength lies in the diversity of its people. It is what has moved every successful nation forward. In Yobe State, the Igbo, like the people of other ethnicities, have lived and engaged peacefully with their neighbours. The Yobe State Government therefore assures them that it will not allow anyone to intimidate or threaten them and will use the full resources of law enforcement to see to that.

