Nigeria: Attack On Jonathan - Niger Delta Group Brands Amaechi, Oshiomhole Double-Faced Liars

For attacking former President Goodluck Jonathan, the Save Ijaw Nation Group (SING) has taken the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, and former Edo State Governor, Adams Oshiomhole, to the cleaners, describing them as double-faced liars and serial betrayers.

Both Amaechi and Oshiomhole were reported to have spoken against Jonathan at separate events last Tuesday.

While the former Edo State governor had queried Jonathan's capacity as president, Amaechi had claimed that Nigeria was heading towards a civil war during the 2015 elections.

However, replying the two politicians in one statement, the SING, accused Amaechi of delusional thinking, stressing that Amaechi was among those threatening war while Jonathan was preaching peace.

The statement issued by the Co-ordinator of the group, Mr. Otobo Osborne, also reminded Oshiomhole that he had before now always praised Jonathan for his statesmanship but has turned against the ex-president because "he is out of job and is desperate to curry favour with the hope of getting a new job."

The statement read: "Amaechi, the man who threatened that his party would form a parallel government if they did not win the 2015 election now accuses former President Jonathan who said 'my ambition is not worth the blood of any Nigerian' of leading Nigeria to a civil war. If this is not delusional thinking, then it is hard to imagine what is.

"Never since the civil war has Nigeria been as divided as it's today with different regions of the nation giving quit notices to one other. A prudent person would in such circumstances tailor his speech to build unity, but not Amaechi.

"Sadly, what we are experiencing today is the culmination of the threats made during the course of the 2015 elections by persons like Amaechi.

"Also, on the recent vituperation by Oshiomhole against the person of Jonathan, it is sufficient to use Oshiomhole's own words to counter him.

"Nigerians may recall that after wining his re-election in 2012, Oshiomhole visited the Presidential Villa on July 17, 2012, and said as follows to State House correspondents: 'President Jonathan has demonstrated statesmanship. I think there is hope for Nigeria. What the Edo State election has confirmed is that when the President and Commander-in-Chief puts the country first and conducts himself as a statesman, not just as a party leader, credible elections are possible.'

"Of course it is not surprising that Oshiomhole would change his tone today especially when he is out of job and is desperate to curry favour with the hope of getting a new job but we wish to remind him that under Jonathan elections were free and fair as he said and there was no 'inconclusive elections'.

"In a democratic setting, the most basic requirement of any leader is that he provides the platform for democracy and the economy to thrive.

On both scores, no one can fault Jonathan.

"We are however not surprised at the utterances of these two characters because they have proven to be double-faced liars and serial betrayers."