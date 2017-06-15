15 June 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Zinduka Cup Rages On At Jakaya M. Kikwete Park

By Benjamin Ben

The ongoing Zinduka Holiday Cup at Jakaya M. Kikwete (JMK) Youth Park in Dar es Salaam has gained momentum as 16 teams battle it up for the championship.

The football competition which began on Monday has been categorised into two main groups of U-17 and U-15 respectively. On Monday, four games were played in the category of U-15 whereby JMK Park overpowered Fire City 6-0 while Daysa FC were five nil winners over Maysa FC.

In the afternoon, Kilungule FC smashed Tetemesha FC 5-1 before witnessing Young Heroes getting the better of Tungi United 5-2. On Tuesday, it was the turn of U-17 boys in which After School FC bowed down to Friends Rangers by 3-1 as Richie Academy drew 1-1 against Home Team FC.

Afterwards, African Heroes outplayed New City 3-0 while the last game on the day involving Flamingo FC and Mchambuzi FC ended 1-1. Yesterday, the U-15 kids were on duty as Fire City accumulated three points with a walk over, following their opponents Kilungule FC failure to turn up for the action.

Later, JMK Park were massive winners following a 8-1 demolition of Young Heroes. On target for JMK Park were Heri Ramadhan and Tishan Thabiti, who scored a brace each while Ali Ramadhani, Jose Awadhi, Sadik Madaraka and Emmanuel Mande hit on target once collectively.

