Kenya: MP Proposes Half-Public and Half-Private Schools

A third category of schools may soon be established in the country if Parliament adopts amendments to the Basic Education Act introduced in the House on Wednesday morning.

The Bill by Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa seeks to establish the private-public schools managed by both the government and the private sector.

According to the lawmaker, the amendment to the Act is intended to boost the quality of education in basic learning institutions.

There are currently two categories of schools: private (established and run by individuals or non-governmental entities) and public (established, owned and operated by the government).

The draft law is not, however, likely to be processed as Parliament is about to go on recess until after this year's General Election.

"The proposed amendment is intended to improve the quality of education since public-private sponsored schools bring together the reach of government system with the innovation of the private sector so as to improve the quality of the education system as a whole," the Bill says.

Apart from pre-primary and primary education, basic education also encompasses learning programmes imparted to adult learners who may have dropped out of formal education.

The Kiminini MP said the government, through the Teachers Service Commission, can provide teachers for such schools, then leave the daily operations in the hands of the private sector.