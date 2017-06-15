Kenya Picks 64 for World Youth Championship

Kenya will be represented by 64 athletes at the World Under-18 Championships in athletics scheduled for July 12-16 at Kasarani.

Athletics Kenya selected the team during the two-day trials that ended on Wednesday at the Nyayo National Stadium. The team proceeds for residential training on Sunday at Milele Hotel, Nairobi under head coach Kariuki Gikonyo.

AK youth committee chairman Barnaba Korir picked Barnaba Kitilit as the team manager but said the rest of the team management will be named before the camps.

Youth Team:

Girls

Shot put- Peninah Akoth, Sharon Mukite

Triple jump-Janeth Chemutai, Mary Wangeci Javelin-Cynthia Chebet, Dorothy Chepngetich Long jump-Gloria Mulei, Janeth Chemutai High Jump-Faith Kipsang Discus -Vivian Jeptoo, Harriet Chiluyi

5,000m walk race-Leah Nanyala, Regina Joshua 100m hurdles-Nusra Rukia, Philian Kerubo 100m-Beatrice Anyango, Hyvin Chepkoech

200m- Mary Moraa, Beatrice Anyango

400m-Mary Moraa, Sharon Jebet

400m hurdles-Irene Akinyi, Leah Jeruto

800m-Jackline Wambui, Lydia Jeruto

1,500m-Edina jebitok, Rachel Nzangi

3,000m Emmaculate Chepkirui, Batrice Chebet 2,000m steeplechase-Caren Chebet, Pamela Jeptoo

Boys

Discus-Joseph Nyaga, Nicholas Kiprotich Shot put-Joseph Nyakundi, Reynold Kipkorir

Triple jump-Musyoka Mwema, Vincent Kilel Javelin-Ita Nao, Nicholas Kiprotich Long Jump-Vincent Kilel High jump-Micah Kipkirui, Evans Kipchirchir Hammer-Victor Kiplimo

10,000m walk race-Dominic Samson, Jimmy Oroni 100m-Elijah Matayo, Kelvin NYagodo 110m hurdles-Peter Wambua, James Mucheru 400m hurdles-Moitalel Mboke, David Saruni 200m-Philemon Konari, Elijah Matayo

400m- Kelvin Sawe, David Sanayek

800m-Noah Kiprono, Japheth Kibiwott

1,500m-Dominic Kipkemboi, George Manangoi 2,000m steeplechase-Edward Bett, Kelvin Kipyegon 3,000-Edward Zakayo, Stanley Mburu