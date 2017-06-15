Cameroon: Multiple Facets of Resistance

Banned plastic bags, largely from contraband, inundate markets as the population still pant for sustainable alternatives

More than two years after government banned the production and use of non-degradable plastic bags in the country, the environment is yet to breathe the freshness that the measure was intended to usher in. The effervescence that the early days of the prohibition witnessed, characterised by hide-and-seek game between dealers in the outlawed product and authorities that wanted to clear the market of it, seemed to have died down with the product resurfacing. If hitherto local producers of the less than 60 microns plastic bags, that have been presented to be risky to the environment, have migrated to products that respect the norms, the porous nature of the country's borders appears to hugely carry the blame for what is observed today. Several reports of the banned products seized and burnt in various parts of the country almost always point accusing fingers on contraband. Wholesalers are apparently taking advantage of the not-so-perfectly secured borders to ferry in the banned products from neighbouring countries. Again, growing hypothesis of connivance between wholesalers and authorities charged with inspecting what gets into and out of the country cannot be dismissed wholly. If not, what explains the presence in sometimes huge quantities in the country, of what government banned, took time off to carefully sensitise the public on its dangers and gave local producers ample time to readjust! The present setup points to a missing link somewhere! The continuous supply of the outlawed product attests to the fact that there is huge demand, going by market forces of demand and supply. Questions that come begging for answers are obvious? Who are those defying the law to ask for and even sell banned products? Why is the population still thirsty for what has been variously proven to be dangerous to its health and environment? What has become of persuasive strategies? What even about sanctions? Serious thoughts have to be given to the effective presence and portability of what authorities presented as substitutes to the risky plastic bags. Either the population are not well served with the substitutes or the alternatives are not compatible with the peoples' daily lives. Old newspapers or cement bags are increasingly being used to package what the plastic bags contained before, especially for clients whose purchasing power do not permit them to pay extra for the available degradable bags in shops. Closing a door without widely opening another to serve those who used it before may force them to either burst open a ceiling or a wall to serve as entrance. But old habits are hard to die here at times. Rethinking ways of making borders real barriers, casting out spirits of unbridled quest for gain in certain control officials, revisiting mechanisms for providing substitutes as well as making impunity a thing of the past could provide solutions to noticeable multifaceted resistance known of the papers.

L'explication

Pr. Bring: « Le problème c'est la contrebande »

Chef de division des Etudes, des projets et de la coopération au Minepded

Les emballages plastiques non-biodégradables ont été interdits en 2014, mais prolifèrent toujours sur le marché malgré tout. Qu'est-ce qui explique cette situation?

Il y a des importateurs et les producteurs locaux, mais nous faisons face actuellement à une perturbation de la logique de l'interdiction par la contrebande. On a constaté un fort taux de plastique disponible dans le marché issu de la contrebande. Et c'est ça le véritable problème. L'industrie locale de la plasturgie est maitrisée et suivie, nous les connaissons tous. Et on sait qu'ils ne produisent plus les plastiques de ce type. Nous avons la possibilité de contrôler même le type de plastiques importés et passant par le circuit normal des douanes. Or, comme il y a déjà une grosse quantité qui se trouve dans les marchés, certainement il y a des entrepôts qui ont encore un stock important de plastiques interdits d'utilisation. Il faut qu'on essaie progressivement d'éradiquer tout cela, parce que c'est comme une révolution dans les habitudes.

Justement, où en êtes-vous avec le projet de création de la bourse des déchets ?

La première étape dans la mise en place d'une telle structure voudrait d'abord qu'on fasse une étude de faisabilité et de rentabilité. Cela suppose qu'on doit définir les besoins financiers, en personnel et voir comment ça va s'organiser. Nous sommes pour le moment dans ce processus. Après cette phase, il faudra qu'on informe le gouvernement de toutes les possibilités de création de la bourse. Après cela, on devrait faire le point avec tous les partenaires impliqués pour voir quels types de déchets peuvent être intégrés dans cette bourse. Quels sont le besoins, les producteurs et le potentiel de production de ces déchets, pour que les promoteurs qui veulent investir dans ce secteur tiennent compte de ce potentiel.

Le ministre en charge de l'environnement s'est engagé à appuyer une entreprise privée opérant dans le recyclage des déchets plastiques. Quel est l'intérêt d'un tel partenariat?

C'est une action visant la sensibilisation de la population. D'ici 6 mois, il risque de manquer de bouteilles dans la ville de Yaoundé. Mais, il faut que le promoteur rentabilise cette unité qu'il a mise en place. Et pour cela, il faut des bouteilles plastiques. Nous espérons avoir le même résultat qu'à Limbé où cette entreprise en moins de 6 mois a pu nettoyer la ville en récupérant toutes les bouteilles. L'entreprise les achète par un système de point. Exemple, 10 bouteilles plastiques d'un litre valent un point et la somme de ces points donne lieu à une rémunération en nature.

