Cameroon: Bilingualism and Multiculturalism - National Commission Ready for Work

The second session of the commission held in Yaounde on June 14, 2017

The National Commission for the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism can now get to work considering that all conditions are almost in place for the effective commencement of work. The Commission had its second session at the Yaounde Mont Fébe Hotel on June 14, 2017 during which the members adopted the Commission's plan of action, the organizational chart and the internal rules and regulations. The Commission's Chairperson, Peter Mafany Musonge disclosed the information to the press after the session. He also said the Commission already had a head office. He thanked the Head of State, President Paul Biya for according the Commission three floors at the Emergence Ministerial Complex in down town Yaounde. He also disclosed in his opening speech of the session that the Commission has also been allocated the sum of FCFA 700 million to function till the end of the year when its budget will be voted. He stated the Commission's chairperson, Vice Chairperson and the Secretary General have been visiting the head office to ensure that everything is ready. Cameroon's National Commission for the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism, Mr Musonge told its members, has been working out cooperation modalities with a similar commission in Canada. From today, June 15, 2017, the Commission would be able to get to work with an effective administration. This is because the Secretary General of the Commission, Chi Asafor Cornelius appointed by decree of the President of the Republic, Paul Biya on April 26, 2017, will be commissioned into his duties by the chairperson of the Commission in a ceremony scheduled to take place at the Yaounde Conference Centre.