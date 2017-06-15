15 June 2017

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Peter Mafany Musonge - 'We Have Offices'

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Emmanuel Kendemeh

Chairperson of the National Commission for the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism

"Let me first of all thank the Head of State for his consistent support to the Commission. He has given the Commission three floors at the Emergence building in Yaounde and has also allocated necessary funds to enable the Commission function till the end of the year. We have offices. During the second session of the Commission, we have adopted the organizational chart, internal rules and regulations and the plan of action. We will be working both in the office and also go to the field."

Cameroon

Bilingualism and Multiculturalism - National Commission Ready for Work

The second session of the commission held in Yaounde on June 14, 2017 Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.