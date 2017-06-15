Cameroon: Peter Mafany Musonge - 'We Have Offices'

Chairperson of the National Commission for the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism

"Let me first of all thank the Head of State for his consistent support to the Commission. He has given the Commission three floors at the Emergence building in Yaounde and has also allocated necessary funds to enable the Commission function till the end of the year. We have offices. During the second session of the Commission, we have adopted the organizational chart, internal rules and regulations and the plan of action. We will be working both in the office and also go to the field."