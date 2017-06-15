Cameroon: PNDP Phase III - More Funds Available

FCFA 18.3 billion subvention from the 11th European Development Fund has been made available to the Government through the French Development Agency

The Government of Cameroon has secured more funds for the execution of the third phase of the Community Driven Development Programme (PNDP) across the country. The signature of conventions to that effect took place yesterday Wednesday June 14 in Yaounde. While the Minister of the Economy, Planning and Regional Development, Louis Paul Motaze signed on behalf of the government, the Regional Director of the French Development Agency for Cameroon, Central Africa Republic and Equatorial Guinea, Christian Yoka and the French Ambassador to Cameroon, Gilles Thibault penned for the financing institution. Going by Motaze, the newly acquired funds will add to some FCFA 77 billion for the third and last phase of the PNDP project. He said the World Bank had earlier made available FCFA 40.35 billion, while the Government provided 32.42 billion and beneficiaries contributed FCFA 4.05 billion. The mobilized funds will be used to ameliorate infrastructures and agro-pastoral services at local level, reinforce capacity of actors at grassroots level as well as define and put in place a new approach to regional development. The third phase of the PNDP project dubbed 'PNDP Agropastoral' will cover 13 councils in the East, Adamawa, North and Far North Regions. The concerned council areas are in the Diamare, Mayo Kani, Mayo Danay, Benoue, Faro, Mayo Rey, Mayo Louti, Vina, Mbere, Kadey, Upper Nyong, Lom & Djerem and Mboumba & Ngoko Divisions. The third phase of the project which started in April 2016 is expected to end in 2020.