Cameroon: Matgenie - New Officials Take Over

The Board of Directors of the National Civil Engineering Equipment Pool (MATGENIE) has put in place new officials to run the State corporation. The administrators were elected yesterday Wednesday June 14, 2017 during a Board of Directors' meeting. Ebo Jean Roland Daniel is the new Chairman of the Board of Directors of MATGENIE. Abogo Ntang Desire takes over from Niwa Long Othon as General Manager. He is to be assisted by Ebongue Gustave. While commissioning the new officials into their functions yesterday, the Minister of Public Works, Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi urged the new General Manager to ensure that everyone who is part of the MATGENIE team makes his or her own contribution for the growth of the corporation. He equally tasked the new team to render the various regional bureaus of MATGENIE more functional with equipment adaptable to their environment and personnel who are competent, work conscious and hardworking. "Let road maintenance equipment not be parked when we have deplorable roads," the Minister said. Noting that the changes were effected in order to guarantee performance, Minister Nganou said the watch word should be "Performance." For his part, the new General Manager vouched that he is up to the task. He promised to put in place his ingenuity for the growth of the corporation and the wellbeing of roads. Before his appointment, the 54-year-old civil engineer had been serving as Technical Adviser No.1 in the Ministry of Public Works. He is married with children.