Liberia: Pay Us or Kill Us - Disbanded Soldiers Tell Govt

The Chairman of the Disbanded Arm Forces of Liberia is calling on government to pay all benefits due his men.

Speaking at a news conference in Monrovia Monday, Col. Wolo Nagbe said his men have for so long been marginalized by the government.

According to Mr. Nagbe, the disbanded soldiers of the Arm Forces of Liberia paramilitary personnel, widows and widowers have no option but to inform the public about the perennial suppression by government.

Col. Nagbe said his men will not relent and will do everything possible to prevail on government to pay their benefits.

He said several of his men have died from extreme poverty coupled with unbearable conditions which have compelled the disbanded soldiers across the length and breadth of Liberia to ask for the payment of their severance benefits and for the twelve years they have been abandoned.

Col. Nagbe is calling on the United Nation Mission in Liberia, Council of Churches, and the international community to prevail on the government to release the benefits of the former soldiers.