Liberia: GVL, Butaw Begin U.S.$120 K School Project

GVL's CEO Burhan Telasman presents the symbolic check to the contractor, T-Star Construction and Engineering Company, at the ground breaking ceremony in Butaw,

Golden Veroleum Liberia (GVL) and the citizens of Butaw have jointly broken ground for the construction of a US$120,000 eight classroom annex and teacher's quarters to elevate Butaw Junior High to senior secondary high school level.

The projects are in fulfillment of several project commitments made in the Memorandum of Understanding Incorporating Social Agreement (MOUSA) signed between GVL and Butaw District Communities on February 10 this year, a press release said.

The classroom annex building will cost US$80,000 and will contain modern four stall flush toilets and a hand pump with a reservoir overhead.

The cost of the teachers' quarters is put at US$40,000 and will have eight bedrooms for teachers on the school campus.

Presenting a symbolic check to the contractor, T-Star Construction and Engineering Company, at the ground breaking ceremony in Butaw, GVL's CEO Burhan Telasman said GVL was happy to partner with its host communities in bringing development and hope to them.

Mr. Telasman encouraged the people of Butaw and the school administration to make proper use of the project when completed. "It is in GVL's interest that the children of Butaw district have a better learning environment and are developed to bring forth a brighter future for the district, county and Liberia as whole," said Telasman.

Sinoe County Education Officer Malayee Chayard praised GVL for the project, stating that it is the first of its kind in the county by a concession company.

Mr. Chayard told the gathering that it is the dream of the people of Sinoe to see high schools built in all the districts. He pledged his support for the project and said when completed it will be used for its intended purpose.

Holding his hands high up in the air, Benedict Menawah, Chairman of Butaw A-Bloteh, said he is very pleased with the level of development being carried out in the district by GVL.

He announced that he was withdrawing and waiving any concerns he had with GVL and thanked company for the development in the district.

He concluded by stating that GVL will be given more land in order to continue its development in the district in order to provide additional employment to Butaw citizens.

Speaking on behalf of the people of Butaw, James Doe, Co-Chairman of Butaw Welfare and Development Association, and Clarence Chea, Paramount Chief of Kao Chiefdom, in separate remarks, praised GVL for fulfilling its MOU commitments and promised to keep working closely in peace and unity with the concession company.

Butaw District Commissioner Togba Bestman joined his kinsmen in praising GVL for bringing development to his district adding that all projects currently being implemented in the district by GVL will be remembered by the people of Butaw.

Golden Veroleum Liberia is a Liberia registered business company which seeks to work with Liberians to bring real industries and factories to Liberia especially in rural communities, the press release stated.

In Butaw alone so far this year, GVL reports that it has constructed a US$52,000 road project and a 13 kilometer road linking Butaw seaside to the rest of Butaw is in progress, while a US$33,000 nurses' quarters is under construction in the district.

GVL currently has 3,600 Liberians in its employ, with most of them based in Sinoe and Grand Kru counties on its oil palm plantations, according to the press release.

The concession also donates annually to the Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Agriculture a scholarship grant of US$100,000 for deserving Liberian students studying agriculture and engineering. To date, US$$700,000 has been donated to the Ministry of Agriculture. The company has also deposited into six (6) community accounts at least US$92,000 in community development funds across Sinoe and Grand Kru counties, the press release indicated.