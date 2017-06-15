Liberia: Nancy Saah for World Under-18 Championships in Kenya

The Liberia Athletics Federation (LAF) has selected Nancy Saah to represent the country in the 10th edition of the IAAF World Under-18 Championship in Nairobi, Kenya, from 12 - 16 July.

Nancy Saah, 17, earned bronze in the long jump at the West Africa Region II Senior Championship and the ECOWAS Junior Tournament in Conakry, Guinea, as well as the Sierra Leone Boxing Day Athletics Meet.

Ms. Saah is a 10th grade student at the St. Samuel High School in Paynesville.

She will join about 1,300 boys and girls from over 129 IAAF member federations to compete in the five-day event.

According to the IAAF, the Youth Championship is not just another athletics competition but an opportunity for youngsters to gain valuable experience, to improve personal bests, and to build friendly relationships with their rivals from every corner of the world.

The IAAF president, Sebastian Coe, said: "Significantly, these championships will be only the second occasion that Kenya has hosted an IAAF World Athletics Series event and the first global track championships."

He added: "This is a historic moment for a country which, since the late 1960s, has been at the forefront of middle and long-distance running and one of the top medal-winning nations at major championships.

"I look forward to visiting Nairobi for the championships and the wonderful opportunity to meet with so many talented young athletes and their coaches from around the world. It will help me gain a better understanding of how we can best support their aspirations and to ensure their long-term enjoyment in athletics."