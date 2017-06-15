Liberia: EPA Gets U.S.$2 Million for D. Twe Coastal Defense

The Environment Protection Agency (EPA) has announced that it has acquired US$2m for the D. Twe High School Coastal Defense Project.

The deputy executive director of EPA, Urias Goll, said the money was provided by the Global Environment Framework (GEF) and will be transferred through the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

Making the disclosure on Tuesday, June 13, during the EPA's budget hearing of its expenditure component, Goll said the money will be given to the statutory agency - the Ministry of Lands, Mines and Energy, for implementation.

"Hopefully in about two to three weeks, the money will be in the country and be placed into the account of the Ministry of Lands, Mines & Energy," Mr. Goll said.

He also told journalists that after the budget hearing, the EPA will apply for another donor support (US$50m) from GEF for other coastal defense projects in Montserrado County. In addition to the US$2m, US$150,000 has been earmarked in the 2017/2018 Draft National Budget for the coastal defense project.

Meanwhile, Mr. Goll outlined the EPA's challenges to include inadequate budgetary appropriation, a need for more technical staff for effective scientific research, laboratory equipment, training opportunities, and vehicles to carry out monitoring and inspection in the 15 counties.