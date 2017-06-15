Kenya: Stage Set for Kenya Open at Nairobi Club

The stage is set for the 2017 edition of the Britam Kenya Open Tennis Championship which will run from June 24 to July 1 at the Nairobi Club and Public Service Club.

With nine days left to the competition, entries continue to pour in for biggest event in Kenya's tennis calendar.

Players from Uganda, Zambia, Rwanda, Burundi, Tanzania and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) are expected to join local players in the week-long competition.

Among those who have confirmed participation are both the men's and women's defending champions Ismail and Shufaa Changawa of Kenya. Ismail, who is based in the US, has been in the country for the last one month and will be seeking a fourth crown.

WON MIXED DOUBLES

The siblings also won the mixed doubles final to extend their dominance on the court.

Shufaa on the other hand is part of the Kenyan Ladies team currently taking part in the Fed Cup in Moldova.

Two-time champion Duncan Mugabe from Uganda and Zambia's Edgar Kazembe will also be in Nairobi for the annual tourney.

Mugabe, who was to take on Ismail in last year's final, was disqualified at the last minute for engaging in a physical brawl with Kenya's Kevin Cheruiyot during the men's doubles semi-finals. He was later fined Sh10,000 by the organisers for bad conduct.

Tennis Kenya administrator James Rogoi expects huge numbers in this year's competition.

"We continue to receive entries by the day and I think we should see a higher number than last year," Rogoi said.

"We expect some top players from East and Central Africa but we anticipate that the bulk of the players will come from Kenya," he added.

The challenge for the Ladies crown will come from Nancy Onya of the Democratic Republic of Congo who will be traveling to Nairobi for the second year running. Last year's finalist, Stephanie Mbaya will however not participate in this year's event due to her college schedule in the USA.

Players will also compete in other categories which include ladies and men doubles, mixed doubles, handicap and wheelchair competitions.

The total prize funding for this year's competition stands at Sh1.35 million.