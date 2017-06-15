Kenya: August Polls to Go on, Says Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta has said that the August 8 polls will go ahead as planned.

Mr Kenyatta, speaking while on a campaign tour in Kericho County on Thursday, slammed the Opposition alleging they wanted to sabotage the election process.

"Enough is enough. We will not accept their attempts to postpone elections. We know their game but we will not allow Kenyans to be denied their democratic right to choose the leaders they want on the date stipulated by the Constitution," said the President.

The President, who was accompanied by Deputy President William Ruto, said the Opposition's scheme to derail the August polls is well documented starting with when they asked for a complete overhaul of the commissioners of the IEBC.

He said Jubilee did not agree with the request but they allowed for the commissioners to be replaced.

NO AGENDA

"They went on making demands and the next thing they targeted was the BVR, then they went for secretariat, now they want to stop the printing of ballot papers," said the President.

The President said the opposition appears to be afraid because they have no agenda to sell to Kenyans.

Deputy President William Ruto said Jubilee was categorical that there will be no delay of the August 8 polls and that there would be no way the government will allow the opposition to create a crisis to necessitate a transitional government.

"If you want to lead Kenyans, you must go and ask for votes. You cannot trick or blackmail your way to rule the country," said the DP.

The DP said the Jubilee Party has no doubt that it enjoys overwhelming support and challenged the Opposition to throw in the towel.

GREED

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen speaking on the subject, said the Opposition leaders were being driven by greed for money.

Mr Murkomen said opposition leader Raila Odinga was bitter because he wanted and missed an opportunity to control the procurement processes at the IEBC.

"In 2007, he was the one who single sourced the BVR. Now all the noise he is making is because he missed an opportunity to control the tenders," said Mr Murkomen.