Liberia: Health Ministry, JFK Medical Center Want Budgetary Increment

Monrovia — The Ministry of Health and the Johnson F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital have requested the legislature committee on ways, Means and Finance to allot more money to their respective entities under the FY 2017/2018 budgetary period to effectively operate.

In separate appearances before the committee Health Minister Dr. Bernice Dahn raised concern over the proposed budget of the National Health Public Institution in the amount of US$6m in the 2017/2018 National Draft Budget.

Dr. Dahn told the Joint Committee that she is not aware of the Budget of the institution as Health Minister, and according to the law it falls under her.

She made the clarity on Wednesday, June 14, when she appeared during the Expenditure Hearing of the Joint Committee on Ways, Means & Development Finance and Public Accounts.

The Health Ministry said the institution should have submitted it's 2017/2018 Budget to the Ministry for onward submission to the Legislature.

Meanwhile, Dr. Dahn has appealed to the committee to increase the Ministry 2017/2018 Budgetary Allotment of US$55 million to employ additional medical personnel to make the health sector vibrant.

Also appearing before the committee, the Management of John F. Kennedy Memorial Center has appealed to the Liberian Legislation to increase their budgetary allotment by over US$6m to renovate and furnish the Hospital.

The Hospital already has a proposed US$5.2 million in the 2017/2018 Budget.

The Chief Executive Officer of JFK Memorial Center, Dr.Wannie Scott-McDonald said the fund is intended to tackle six projects, including the Tubman National Institute of Medical Arts (TNIMA), the Surgical and the Private Wing.

Others are the in-patient surgical ward, the Emergency Room, the Intensive Care Unit, and the IT infrastructure facilities amongst others.

Dr. McDonald made the request on Wednesday, June 14, during the Expenditure Hearing of the 2017/2018 National Draft Budget.

She told the lawmakers that the US$6m will augment the already US$4m for projects to renovate both the exterior and interior parts of the hospital.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Joint Committee on Ways, Means, Finance & Budget and Public Account, Rep. Prince Moye, told the JFK Management to update the Committee with detail of the Renovation including their operational budget for the 2017/2018 Budget.

He said the Committee will assess the on-going projects and then climax with their visit to Lofa County Senator George Tengbeh, who has been hospitalized due to a motor accident.