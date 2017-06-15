Liberia: 'All Registered Voters Will Vote' - Election Commission Chairman Assures

Monrovia — The National Election Commission has assured Liberians carrying legitimate voters registration cards full participation in the electioneering process.

The Commission's comment comes in the wake of fear by some citizens who are raising alarms that their names and photos are not on the voters' roll exhibition.

At a News Conference Wednesday June 14, 2017 Chairman Jerome Korkoya called on people in such situations to visit the various polling centers to have their names and photos taken to be placed in the data base.

Mr. Korkoya: "People with the issue of unavailability of photos during these exhibition periods should go to the various magistrates for photo taking and every Liberian who has voter card will vote. The errors wouldn't affect you."

"There is nothing to be worried about. People should stop creating unnecessary alarm."

"Please help us to explain to the people the only reason we are holding exhibition is to correct the errors."

"We are working hard to ensure a credible election that will be acceptable. We have a fine process we are working under extreme circumstances we don't say don't criticize."

The National Elections Commission (NEC) on June 12, 2017 commenced the Exhibition of the Provisional Voter Roll at all 2080 Exhibition Centers (formerly Voter Registration Centers) across the country.

The exercise is a cardinal electoral date as per Article 9.2 of the Voter Registration Regulations and in keeping with section 3.6 of the New Elections Law of Liberia.

The Provisional Registration Roll is a compilation of names, photos, center codes, ages, among others of individuals who registered during the voter registration from February 1 to March 14, 2017.

The key exhibition activities include confirmation of applicant's information, inclusion, where the opportunity is given to an applicant or registrant to be included on the Provisional Registration Roll if erroneously omitted, correction where recorded information of an applicant is allowed to be changed by correction to set the proper information for the particular applicant or registrant, and objection to inclusion, wherein the chance is given to those who have proof or evidence that points to the ineligibility of an applicant or registrant to be maintained on a voter roll.

Each Exhibition Center across the country has two electoral workers - the Exhibition Officer and the Clerk to assist registered voters view their particulars and conduct the Exhibition process.

There are also 416 Electoral Supervisors across the country.

Responding to queries from journalists as to how he viewed the recent decision taken by the legislature to amend the Code of Conduct, he said, the NEC hasn't taken any action.

"We have never taken a stand on anything, as a lawyer my discipline calls for respecting the court. As a lawyer you can disagree with the court but not disrespect the court."

He is on record for promising to implement the order of the Supreme Court when the court ruled on the constitutionality of the Code of Conduct.

On the issue of election violation through pre-campaigning he said, the NEC has not uncovered any electoral violation as far as the commission is concerned.

"We have some of the best political parties in Liberia they have tried their best to respect the laws," Mr. Korkoya added.