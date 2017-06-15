Liberia: Lafa Wants GOL Revisit Executive Order No.84

The Liberia Artisanal Fishermen Association (LAFA) has called on the Government to revisit the implementation of Executive Order No. 84, which it says may pose a serious economic hardship on their livelihood.

Executive Order No.84 reduces the country's Inshore Exclusive Zone (IEZ) from six nautical miles to three, which the group believes will economically cripple artisanal fishermen.

Speaking in West Point at the association's second general meeting, General Secretary Jerry Blamo disclosed that they will stage a nationwide protest if the order is not revisited by the Government.

Blamo said his organization has sent letters to House Speaker Emmanuel Nuquay and Senate Pro-Tempore Amah Jallah, but they are yet to receive any responses.

"Fishery is our life and we will not sit dormant and see government play on us... this is the reason for planning our protest," Blamo declared.

Blamo said since Executive Order No.84 states that infrastructure and other technical deficiencies of the sector should be government's intervention priorities, the reduction of the Inshore Exclusive Zone (IEZ) will economically cripple artisanal fishermen and therefore should be reviewed.