15 June 2017

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: Lafa Wants GOL Revisit Executive Order No.84

Tagged:

Related Topics

By George Harris

The Liberia Artisanal Fishermen Association (LAFA) has called on the Government to revisit the implementation of Executive Order No. 84, which it says may pose a serious economic hardship on their livelihood.

Executive Order No.84 reduces the country's Inshore Exclusive Zone (IEZ) from six nautical miles to three, which the group believes will economically cripple artisanal fishermen.

Speaking in West Point at the association's second general meeting, General Secretary Jerry Blamo disclosed that they will stage a nationwide protest if the order is not revisited by the Government.

Blamo said his organization has sent letters to House Speaker Emmanuel Nuquay and Senate Pro-Tempore Amah Jallah, but they are yet to receive any responses.

"Fishery is our life and we will not sit dormant and see government play on us... this is the reason for planning our protest," Blamo declared.

Blamo said since Executive Order No.84 states that infrastructure and other technical deficiencies of the sector should be government's intervention priorities, the reduction of the Inshore Exclusive Zone (IEZ) will economically cripple artisanal fishermen and therefore should be reviewed.

Liberia

Access Bank Faces U.S.$10 Million Lawsuit

A decision by the Monrovia City Court yesterday to dismiss the crime of "Defrauding Secure Creditor" in favor of Madam… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.