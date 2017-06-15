Kenya: Gor Mahia Midfielder Francis Kahata Open to New Offers

Gor Mahia midfielder Francis Kahata is ready to listen to new offers.

The Kenyan international's 18-month contract runs out on June 30 this year.

Gor is yet to show interest in renewing the deal that will see the player stay on at least until the end of the 2017 campaign.

"In a few weeks' time my contract will be out. I am willing to listen to new suitors.

"Already clubs have shown interest by making approaches but I can't commit until we reach an agreement. I have enjoyed my time at Gor Mahia and who knows, if they show interest I could decide otherwise," he told Nation Sport.

AFC Leopards, Tusker FC and Bandari FC are said to have contacted the former Thika United man.

Kahata, who has also featured for Albanian top-tier side FK Tirana, joined K'Ogalo in December 2015.

Apart from the left-footed midfielder, Collins 'Gatuso' Okoth is another Gor player whose contract expired a week ago.

Timothy Otieno and George 'Blackberry' Odhiambo also have less than six months remaining on their contracts.