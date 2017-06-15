15 June 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Gor Mahia Midfielder Francis Kahata Open to New Offers

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Vincent Opiyo

Gor Mahia midfielder Francis Kahata is ready to listen to new offers.

The Kenyan international's 18-month contract runs out on June 30 this year.

Gor is yet to show interest in renewing the deal that will see the player stay on at least until the end of the 2017 campaign.

"In a few weeks' time my contract will be out. I am willing to listen to new suitors.

"Already clubs have shown interest by making approaches but I can't commit until we reach an agreement. I have enjoyed my time at Gor Mahia and who knows, if they show interest I could decide otherwise," he told Nation Sport.

AFC Leopards, Tusker FC and Bandari FC are said to have contacted the former Thika United man.

Kahata, who has also featured for Albanian top-tier side FK Tirana, joined K'Ogalo in December 2015.

Apart from the left-footed midfielder, Collins 'Gatuso' Okoth is another Gor player whose contract expired a week ago.

Timothy Otieno and George 'Blackberry' Odhiambo also have less than six months remaining on their contracts.

Kenya

Nairobi Has the Worst Traffic in Africa

The traffic in Nairobi has been ranked the worst in Africa and fifth in the world. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.