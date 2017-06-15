Angry protests by schoolchildren over the nationwide strike by their teachers have been marked by rioting but could degenerate to worse things to come if Malawi police continue using excessive force on minors , political grouping Transformation Alliance (TA) has warned.

TA national chairperson Moses Kunkuyu told the news conference in Blantyre that the police use of excessive force on minors is unacceptable.

"We saw the police using tear gas on students. We wish to remind the police that these children can turn the country upside down if they are not handled carefully," warned Kunyuku.

"It has happened in other countries like South Africa and such cases can result in bloodshed," said Kunkuyu.

But national police spokesperson James Kadadzera said law enforcers will not just watch "shameful act" of some criminals taking advantage of the schoolchildren protests.

Police spokesman said schoolchildren should be "greatly discouraged" from taking to the streets "to advance the agenda of other quarters. "

Kadadzera mentioned that investigations have revealed that some individuals with their own intentions possibly aimed at discrediting the government are coaxing pupils to go to the streets.

"Let these individuals be warned that once found relevant charges will be leveled against them," he warned.

The riots by pupils started on Monday in Blantyre, Ntcheu and Balaka districts.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :