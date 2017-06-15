Kenya: Gang Kills Member, Police Hunt Accomplices

Police on Wednesday night shot a suspected robber during a botched robbery in Nyeri town as a manhunt was launched for two other suspects.

Police identified the killed man as Samuel Kahuthu, 32, who is said to have been in company of two accomplices, one of them a woman.

According to police reports the gang was robbing an Mpesa shop a few minutes past 7PM along Kimathi way when the suspect was shot by administration police on patrol.

The daring gang, believed to have travelled from Kipipiri, Nyandarua County, did not seem troubled by the fact that the shop they targeted was directly opposite an administration police camp.

They walked to the shop posing as customers as the M-pesa attendant was preparing to close and pointed a pistol at her demanding for money.

SHOT BY COLLEAGUES

A scream from the woman alerted an AP officer who was just returning to the camp from duty prompting him to respond.

"When they saw him approaching, one of them tried to shoot him and a shootout ensued. One of the suspects was shot but he still tried to run through the market," said Nyeri County AP commander Njue Njagi.

Fresh details have since emerged that in his attempts to catch up with his accomplices, they turned against him and shot him.

The two suspects managed to slip away as residents and shoppers scampered for safety.

A toy pistol was found from the suspect while two spent 9mm cartridges recovered from the scene.

Police officers from all units were deployed within minutes as a massive manhunt for the suspects was launched in the town and surrounding estates.

"They managed to get away but we are still hunting them down but we urge everyone to remain vigilant as they are still armed and very dangerous," said Mr Njue.

The body of the suspect was taken to the Nyeri County Referral Hospital mortuary.