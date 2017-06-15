Namibia: Outrage At Plans to Export Baby Elephants From Namibia

Permission to capture and export five young elephants to Dubai, given to a game farm owned by a Swedish national by the Namibian government has raised a storm among conservation organisations worldwide.

In an open letter to Johan Hansen of the farm Eden Wildlife, co-signed by 35 other organisations, the Humane Society International (HSI), requested that he 'immediately and permanently halt plans to capture and export five young live elephants... .to Dubai Safari Park in the United Arab Emirates.'

Sources suggest that the Dubai Safari Park will offer elephants rides, which HSI says may require cruel 'taming' practices such as withholding food and water as well as painful physical restraints.

The letter points out that the International Union for the Conservation of Nature's African Elephant Specialist Group opposes the removal of African elephants from the wild for captive use because 'there is no direct benefit for in situ conservation.' It also notes that young elephants are dependent on their mothers and herds to acquire necessary socialisation skills and that disruption of this bond is physically and psychologically traumatic for the calf and remaining herd.

Trading wild elephants for commercial purposes is also illegal in terms of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species on Fauna and Flora (Cites) criteria.

According to the Namibian Sun newspaper, the Ministry of Environment and Tourism dismissed allegations that the export did not meet these criteria.

Environment minister Pohamba Shifeta insisted the sale was not for commercial purposes but "purely for conservation as Namibia has seen an increase in its elephant population and in human-wildlife conflict."

He said that Namibia's elephant population was increasing; the sale was purely for population management and that Cites requirements had been met.

In response, Audrey Delsink, executive director for HSI/Africa said: "Ethically responsible elephant scientists and preserve managers know that capturing and selling elephant calves is not a humane or efficient population management measure, as the Namibian government claims. Rather, it is a false pretence to make financial gains that have no conservation benefits."

Since Namibia's refusal to be part of the Great Elephant Count (GEC) and its attempt to remove trade restrictions at the recent Cites CoP17 meeting, there has been growing concern among conservationists in the country about the country's approach to sustainable wildlife management and the policing of poaching amidst an uptick in elephant poaching in recent years.

According to Earth Organisation Namibia, "we are dealing with the major poaching epidemic alongside completely unethical and illegal hunting practices, capture of wild species in the ocean and on land, the springing up of illegal copper mines and processing plants in wilderness areas where the wildlife feeds and drinks as well as marine phosphate mining. Namibia is fast becoming the next hotbed for wildlife crime."

It is not known whether the young elephants have been captured and shipped to Dubai. The Ministry of Environment has not responded to requests for information. - Conservation Action Trust