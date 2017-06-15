15 June 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Repo Rate Maintained At 7 Percent

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Sulpplied
(file photo).
By Ndama Nakashole

CENTRAL bank governor Ipumbu Shiimi yesterday announced that the repo rate will remain unchanged.

He said the monetary policy committee (MPC) of the Bank of Namibia made this decision at its bi-monthly meeting held on Tuesday, following a review of global, regional and domestic economic and financial developments.

The repo rate is the rate at which the central bank lends money to commercial banks.

The latest development comes as a relief to consumers because in a case where the central bank hikes its repo rate, it becomes costly for banks to borrow from the Bank of Namibia, so they in turn hike the rates at which customers borrow money from them to compensate for the hike in the repo rate.

The central bank yesterday said the 7% rate remains appropriate to maintain the one-to-one link between the Namibia dollar and the rand, without compromising growth.

The bank said economic activities in emerging markets and developing countries (EMDEs) have improved during the first quarter of 2017, compared to the previous quarter, except for South Africa, which contracted.

"We have seen data from South Africa that economic growth in the first quarter of 2017 had contracted. As South Africa is our biggest trading partner and one of the biggest economies on the continent, it is in our own (Namibian) interest if the South African economy is growing," Shiimi stated.

"Since the last MPC meeting in April 2017, most central banks in both advanced economies and EMDEs left their benchmark rates unchanged, except for Brazil and Russia."

He reiterated that available indicators show that the domestic economy remained weak for the first four months of 2017. Growth in credit extended to the private sector slowed further.

Shiimi said the fact that credit extended to the private sector slowed is good news. For those borrowing to finance business, the governor was pleased that they used that money to finance and expand their businesses.

"It is good to see that we as individuals have started to save and reduce our debts. It is welcome to see a slowdown in credit extended to households," he said, adding that it is best to save as it is in the best interest of the future of the country's economy.

The stock of international reserves also remained sufficient to meet the country's foreign obligations.

"As at 1 June 2017, the preliminary stock of international reserves stood at N$24,2 billion. This was largely a result of local institutional investors, who decided to liquidate some of their foreign investments to invest in the domestic economy," he noted.

Shiimi said the country's inflation, which slowed from 8,2% in January to 6,7% in April, is forecast to average at 6,9% at the end of 2017.

Namibia

First Female Long Haul Captain Earns Her Airbus Wings

The sky's definitely the limit as proven by Air Namibia's Captain Cornelia Hahn who recently became the airline's first… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.