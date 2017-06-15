FORMER ZBC Editor-in-Chief Christine Taruvinga died Wednesday evening in the UK where she was now based.

A spokesperson said Taruvinga passed on surrounded by her family in Kettering, Northamptonshire after battling breast cancer for two years.

Taruvinga took over from Shepherd Mutamba as editor-in-chief of ZBC's Newsnet division in May 2002 during the abortive commercialisation of the public broadcaster.

She resigned a year later, and moved to the UK.

Meanwhile, colleagues continued to mourn Daily News journalist Sharon Nestai Muguwu (28) who passed away Tuesday morning at Parirenyatwa Hospital after a long battle with leukaemia.

Said AMH reporter Steven Ncube; "Robbed and gutted. You failed to conquer; but from Poly to MSU you conquered wani dear. Why not now?

"Go Well the bubbling star. You taught me to fight for my space at ANZ. Your partnership with Vasco Chaya will always remain in my mind. Gone to Soon Shaz.

Former Daily News reporter Margret Chinowaita added; "We were a team. I am so saddened at the death of Sharon."

Also posting on social media The Herald's Tafadzwa Zimoyo wrote; "Go well my friend Sharon Muguwu.

"Even if I tag you at this moment you can't see it. I am heartbroken at the same time shocked. May your soul rest in peace. No one can replace you now.

Photo journalists Grace Chirimunanzu said Sharon was just too young to die.

"Beautiful and intelligent to die this early. I guess God knows better. Famba zvakanaka my dear sister."

Sharon did her secondary education at Chindunduma 1 High School and then studied Journalism and Mass Communication at Harare Polytechnic College.

She went on to do a degree in Media and Society Studies at the Gweru-based Midlands State University (MSU).

Dozens of colleagues attended a church service held for her in Harare Thursday. She was expected to be laid to rest at Njanja, Mashonaland East province.