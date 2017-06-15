15 June 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Africa: Nairobi Has the Worst Traffic in Africa, Fifth in the World - Survey

Photo: Dennis Onsongo/The Nation
A traffic jam on University Way in Nairobi on March 3, 2017.
By Nairobi

Kenya — The traffic in Nairobi has been ranked the worst in Africa and fifth in the world.

User data aggregator website Numbeo estimates it takes 62 minutes on average to commute from residential areas to the city centre.

However, Nairobi's traffic produces less CO2 emission compared to most countries in the world due to tree cover and number of vehicles.

In Africa, Nairobi leads Cairo, Pretoria, Johannesburg and Cape Town, while Indian cities of Kolkata, Dhaka, Mumbai and UAE's Sharjah are the only cities ranked above Nairobi.

