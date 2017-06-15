Namibia: 200 Try to Grab Otjomuise Land

WINDHOEK City Police officers had their hands full when landless people gathered at an open field from across the Otjomuise clinic in Windhoek yesterday to clear land.

At least 200 people gathered at the site around 12h00 with shovels, rakes and other land clearing implements to measure out and clear plots for themselves.

One of the prospective land grabbers, who preferred to remain anonymous, said she and her two children live in a single bedroom rented shack, which was also erected illegally.

When The Namibian arrived on the scene, people had already been warned by the City Police to stop their land clearing activities.

City Police senior superintendent Nathaniel Nendongo said a N$1 000 fine would be issued to anyone found clearing city land unlawfully.

He said people would be fined or arrested if they attempted to erect any shacks.

Despite the warning, people proceeded to set some areas of the field on fire, while others set up tents.

One of the land grabbers, Jonas Jonas, said he wouldn't be moved as he was only doing what others had done before him. "All those shacks down the street were illegally set up. So, why do they have to remove ours?" he asked.