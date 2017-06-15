Zimbabwe: Rural Teachers Criticize New Curriculum, Demands Dokora Resignation

Rural teachers from Mashonaland East Province have raised red flags on the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Lazarus Dokora on the newly introduced curriculum saying that it is huge farce.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) said teachers who attended the union's Marondera forum dubbed Toda Kudyawo/Si'funa ukudla which was organised to discuss challenges affecting the education sector, over the weekend claimed that they are being forced to pretend to be implementing the new curriculum when inspectors from the ministry visit the schools.

"The inspectors themselves do not have answers to the questions asked by the teachers concerning the curriculum.

"The curriculum is a huge farce and waste of resources which is burdening the learners, teachers and parents.

"The implementation of the new curriculum must be stopped until the proper consultations," reads part of the statement.

ARTUZ demanded the resignation of Dokora alleging that he is bullying and intimidating teachers for asking basic questions.

The meeting was held to discuss the alternative policies and which the union put on table namely the Education Equalization Fund and the 100% rural attraction and retention allowance.