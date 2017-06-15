West Africa: Ecowas Authority of Heads of State Reduces Size of Commission

Monrovia — The 51st Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government has approved the recommendation for a reduction in the size of the Commission from fifteen (15) Commissioners to nine (9) and for a reduction of the number of Statutory Appointees to seventeen (17) in all Community Institutions as proposed by the Council of Ministers.

The Authority called on the Ad hoc Ministerial Committee to ensure that each Member State gets at least one statutory position and instructed the President of the Commission to extend the reform to other Community institutions and take necessary measures to finalize the process.

The Authority endorsed the seven-member Ministerial committee established by Council that will, with guidance from the Commission, propose modalities for the allocation of Statutory positions to Member States based on a credible, equitable and rotational system as well as existing Community Rules.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, these were contained in the Final Communiqué at the end of the 51st Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government held at the Farmington Hotel in lower Margibi County on Sunday, June 4, 2017.

The Authority commended the Council of Ministers for its in-depth consideration of all the relevant reports and analysis provided in relation to the ECOWAS Institutional Reform; further underscoring that the core objectives of the reforms are directed at achieving cost efficiency, organizational effectiveness and most importantly, successful implementation of regional integration goals.

The Authority commended the President of the Commission, Mr. Marcel Alain de Souza for the steps taken to streamline institutional processes and procedures to guarantee optimal performance of the Commission and all other Institutions and restore the confidence of the various partners who are committed to working with the Organization, and encouraged him to continue in that direction.

On peace, security and democracy, the Authority reaffirmed the importance of peace, security and stability in ECOWAS for the economic development of the region. It expressed its concern regarding the expansion of terrorist attacks in the region and reiterated its total solidarity with the countries affected by terrorism.

It reaffirmed its determination to relentlessly pursue the fight against terrorism and lauded the efforts by Member States at addressing and preventing this scourge.

In that regard, the Authority applauded the constitution of a joint G5 Sahel multi-national force to combat terrorism in the Sahel and welcomed the decision of the African Union Peace and Security Council adopted at its 679th session of April 13, 2013, which relates to the Concept of Operations of the joint G5 Sahel Force.

The Authority urged the United Nations Security Council to authorize the deployment of the Force and requested for financial support of the United Nations and the international community for its operationalization.